Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Has Raised Stake by $4.70 Million; Montag A & Associates Has Increased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $4.90 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 93.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 92,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 191,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 98,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,472 were reported by Beacon Finance Group. Oakmont accumulated 246,595 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has invested 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Roosevelt Inv Group reported 65,607 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eaton Vance Management holds 378,050 shares. Weik Capital Management invested in 1.48% or 12,865 shares. Cookson Peirce reported 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston holds 1,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Willingdon Wealth reported 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System has 192,698 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 39,465 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 0.26% stake. Fil Limited owns 331,938 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amex Technology Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,309 shares to 34,319 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,520 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,897 are held by Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 2.87 million shares. Stifel owns 2.54 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3.77 million shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp, South Carolina-based fund reported 230,986 shares. Professional Advisory reported 3.59% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bb&T Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Assetmark reported 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.78% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Haverford Fin Svcs owns 221,829 shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. 17,629 were accumulated by Lee Danner Bass Incorporated. First National Trust reported 0.19% stake. Psagot House reported 69,020 shares.