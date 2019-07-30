Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Colony Group Trimmed Holding by $916,265; Scopia Capital Management LP Position in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Increased by $17.73 Million as Valuation Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 3,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.21 million, down from 123,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $280.1. About 2.66M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 496,875 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al invested 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Kepos Cap LP owns 32,294 shares. Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 1.18% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Clarivest Asset Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. 18,100 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 0.41% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1,460 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 62,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Opaleye Management holds 2.23% or 213,800 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 8,019 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 25,067 shares. First Republic Mngmt reported 9,834 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.89% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 142,941 shares to 13.23M shares, valued at $344.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 595,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,538 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 43,572 shares to 65,442 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:HALO) by 28,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr invested in 1.41% or 110,116 shares. Waratah Ltd owns 9,748 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Veritas (Uk) Ltd holds 7.38% or 101,027 shares in its portfolio. Carderock Mngmt Inc reported 33,040 shares. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,467 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,985 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.89% or 13.29M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.23% or 3,157 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 2.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beacon Financial Group Inc reported 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 32,237 shares. Amer Money Ltd Liability Company owns 17,924 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 215,869 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

