Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $18.32 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Position Boosted by Atlanta Capital Group

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 1,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,808 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 11,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 77,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 356,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.89 million, down from 434,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,816 shares to 190,474 shares, valued at $339.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ih Merger Sub Llc (Prn) by 17.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.