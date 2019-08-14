Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Cut Stake; Chou Associates Management Cut Its Sanofi (SNY) Position by $2.20 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 15,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 27,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.89 million shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 921,020 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF EXECUTING CORPORATE CARVE-OUTS AND WILL WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH SANOFI TO FORM A NEW INDEPENDENT OPERATION; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: U.S. Regulatory Submission for Patients Ages 12-17 Planned for 3Q; 29/05/2018 – Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Sanofi to Use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi: Mr. Reed’s Appointment Effective as of July 1; 24/04/2018 – The midnight bureau was rocking last night Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI’S SQUEEZE-OUT OFFER FOR ABLYNX RUNS MAY 22 – JUNE 12; 27/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, SEES GROWTH IN H2

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Comml Bank In invested in 0.04% or 3,249 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 135 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 53,290 shares. National Pension Service reported 914,366 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Federated Pa accumulated 613,985 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Milestone Group invested in 0.03% or 1,041 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd has invested 2.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen Steers stated it has 370 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 384,628 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 640 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca accumulated 3.19 million shares or 2.96% of the stock. Artemis Llp holds 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 288,421 shares. Inc Ca invested in 0.53% or 19,069 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.