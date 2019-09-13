Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Cut Position; Ejf Capital Has Boosted American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Holding

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 3,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 40,090 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, down from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $276.4. About 4.99 million shares traded or 45.52% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 445,704 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares to 431,659 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,246 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.21 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.