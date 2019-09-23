Mastercard (MA) Holding Maintained by Wisconsin Capital Management Llc; Paradigm Capital Management Has Cut Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Position by $2.86 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 25,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, up from 20,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 715,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 739,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 14/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces Completed Migration to Third-Generation HiveManager® Network Management and Analytics Application; 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 13/03/2018 – Bulk TV Partners with Aerohive Networks Delivering Powerful Connectivity to Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold HIVE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 4.99% less from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,251 were reported by Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp. Strs Ohio stated it has 142,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Llc accumulated 0% or 39,243 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 114,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 17,892 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 37,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Ltd has invested 0.04% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 409,707 shares stake. State Street Corporation holds 539,270 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 255,600 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability accumulated 547,802 shares. 44,408 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caleres Inc by 59,900 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $23.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solution (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Management Llp stated it has 74,000 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atlanta Cap L L C reported 720,474 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company reported 2,843 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Wexford Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,852 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr stated it has 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allen Inv Lc holds 13,981 shares. First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Trust Na reported 15,853 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 28,233 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oz Lp accumulated 1.64% or 1.17M shares. Pennsylvania-based First National Trust Com has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 10,897 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.2% or 8,060 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.66 million worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, July 24. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.