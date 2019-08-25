Mastercard (MA) Holding Maintained by Wendell David Associates Inc; Virtu Financial Cut Position in Celgene (CELG) by $3.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 154,970 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, up from 152,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 65.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 34,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 17,893 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 52,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited owns 10,904 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd holds 0.34% or 7,140 shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 2,421 shares. Dock Street Asset has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt invested in 10,642 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 18,553 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). South State owns 40,601 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. New York-based Alpine Global Mgmt Lc has invested 1.91% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 27,381 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 0.11% or 26,475 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il has 0.44% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eastern Bank stated it has 3,396 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.4% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 91,423 shares to 157,298 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 50,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP Announces $55 Million Settlement in Antitrust Class Action Against Celgene – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Management owns 5,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Trust holds 11,406 shares. Blair William & Il holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.14M shares. 15,439 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd holds 0.07% or 2,582 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Llc owns 4,605 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5.5% or 2.11M shares. 416,200 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Lord Abbett And Limited reported 0.34% stake. 454 were reported by Baystate Wealth Ltd. R G Niederhoffer Cap has 2.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,200 shares. Kj Harrison & stated it has 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cordasco Financial Networks has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alta Capital Ltd Liability has 270,612 shares for 3.75% of their portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc owns 13,733 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard reports data breach to German, Belgian authorities – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.