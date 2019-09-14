Mastercard (MA) Holding Increased by Sigma Planning Corp; Legg Mason (LM) Shareholder American Financial Group Has Cut Position

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 1,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 25,247 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68M, up from 23,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 537,343 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.56M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings.

