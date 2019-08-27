Mastercard (MA) Holding Held by Crystal Rock Capital Management; Riggs Asset Managment Company Stake In At&T (T) Was Has Increased

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 5.94 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $278.11. About 397,416 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.