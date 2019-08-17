Mastercard (MA) Holding Has Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc; Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 22,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 126,897 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.88M, up from 104,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hussman Strategic Advisors has 0.52% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 40,000 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 24,672 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Healthcor Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.02M shares. D E Shaw Com holds 2.60M shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc stated it has 1.61% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Boston Ltd Liability owns 39,601 shares. Duncker Streett & Com holds 3,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 26,985 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sivik Global Healthcare accumulated 80,000 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 883,966 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Limited Co holds 10,745 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 27,429 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Marshfield Assocs owns 6.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 456,007 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 56,071 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,157 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manor Road Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 240,000 shares or 9.85% of its portfolio. 58,707 are held by West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp. Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability Com has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Forte Capital Limited Co Adv has invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 945 were reported by Private Asset Management. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 1,229 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Savant Lc has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

