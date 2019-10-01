Mastercard (MA) Holder Weik Investment Services Lowered Stake by $337,920; Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Lowered Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $6.38 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $270.94. About 2.99M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 91,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $796,000, down from 102,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 167.35% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.53 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 309,787 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. De Burlo Gp has invested 4.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Regentatlantic Lc reported 0.18% stake. Services Automobile Association owns 487,297 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership owns 295,733 shares. Cordasco Network stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Limited Liability owns 0.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,264 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 420,189 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 64,219 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Franklin has invested 0.78% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 5,707 were reported by Pinnacle Fincl Partners. World Asset Management stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adage Prtn Llc invested in 1.43 million shares or 0.94% of the stock. 5,328 were reported by Webster Bancshares N A. Athena Capital Advsr Lc has 0.38% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,306 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 1.16M shares. Syntal Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). South Dakota Council holds 0.29% or 195,582 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bank accumulated 0.07% or 6,936 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 39.68 million shares. Westport Asset Mngmt stated it has 27,652 shares. 54,125 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Llp. Fruth Inv invested in 5,781 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Victory Capital holds 67,951 shares. Da Davidson Communication has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Regents Of The University Of California has 0.92% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,602 shares. National Pension Ser invested 0.15% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fil Limited invested in 11 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Glazer Capital Limited Company owns 766,778 shares.