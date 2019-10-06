Mastercard (MA) Holder Weik Investment Services Has Decreased Position; Prince Street Capital Management Has Boosted Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stake by $2.78 Million as Share Value Declined

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 112,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 335,356 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $211.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 1.20 million shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $34.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 142,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.