Mastercard (MA) Holder Wagner Bowman Management Cut Its Holding; Northrock Partners Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $395,428

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 381 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $721,000, down from 590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.63 million shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $349.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 18,418 shares to 308,228 shares, valued at $90.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 2,258 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. The New York-based Wall Street Access Asset Ltd has invested 5.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mgmt Lc invested in 601 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated reported 143 shares. Holderness stated it has 4.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,342 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,980 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A invested in 7,476 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com reported 18,845 shares stake. Wealth Planning Ltd Llc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemark Asset Management Limited Liability has 10.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbus Circle has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,350 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 3.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scotia Cap invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Corp La has 2.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,665 shares. 5,126 were accumulated by Boys Arnold And. The Rhode Island-based Washington Com has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gladius Mngmt LP stated it has 473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manchester Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.42% or 196,700 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 229,930 shares. Vantage Inv Prtn Lc reported 107,660 shares. Brown Advisory holds 1.54% or 2.03 million shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 4,891 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 435,738 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.36M shares. 3,764 were reported by Homrich Berg. Fayerweather Charles invested in 4.98% or 12,486 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 6,125 shares to 71,013 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.