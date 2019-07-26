Mastercard (MA) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lowered Position; Leavell Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Graco (GGG) Position by $392,000 as Stock Value Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 588,223 shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61 million, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $281.86. About 1.84 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability reported 110,821 shares. Middleton & Commerce Ma invested in 3,444 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The New York-based D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Roundview Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pitcairn Com reported 11,164 shares. Financial Counselors Inc invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eulav Asset holds 1.04% or 105,500 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.04% or 3,551 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Birinyi Inc holds 75,777 shares. Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Pa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,548 shares. Jlb And Assoc Incorporated has 101,697 shares for 5.05% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $13.25 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 2,654 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 410,179 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 17,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 44 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Commerce Limited reported 225,577 shares. Snyder Cap Management Lp holds 2.76% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Rbo Limited holds 172,460 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Company National Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,631 shares. Parsons Cap Ri owns 0.19% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 34,572 shares. Moreover, Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc has 0.05% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Brinker Cap reported 0.07% stake. Fdx Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Conestoga Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 79,351 shares. Camarda Fin Lc accumulated 13 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. On Friday, February 8 White Timothy R sold $210,081 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 4,800 shares.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Graco Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Graco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Graco Inc. (GGG) CEO Patrick McHale on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Graco Inc (GGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.