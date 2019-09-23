Mastercard (MA) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lifted Position; Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined While Finemark National Bank & Trust Lowered Stake by $428,500

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 582,314 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.04 million, up from 580,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58 million shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 13,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 8.62 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co Inc has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lumina Fund Ltd Liability Corp has 17,500 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Capital Incorporated Ca has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 28,783 shares. Patten Gru reported 20,113 shares stake. Moreover, Old Republic Interest has 1.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jnba Advisors holds 600 shares. 580,471 are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Haverford holds 0.01% or 13,301 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.36% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 230,727 shares. Hexavest reported 0.56% stake. Epoch Investment Ptnrs has 1.71% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7.55M shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mercer Cap Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,891 shares.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,528 shares to 71,010 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Management Lc holds 7,195 shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,510 are held by Park National Corp Oh. Financial Management Professionals Inc has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Permit Cap Lc reported 0.67% stake. Cordasco Fincl has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 48 shares. Pitcairn Co has 13,281 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Davis R M Inc invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Axa holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 444,394 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.22% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Glenmede Communication Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 812,486 shares. Int invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shine Inv Advisory reported 1,319 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fosun Intl Ltd stated it has 16,640 shares.