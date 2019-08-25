Mastercard (MA) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Cut Stake as Share Value Rose; Lafleur & Godfrey Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Position as Stock Price Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 1,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 90,156 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.23M, down from 91,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 7,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 170,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, down from 177,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – EXPENSES INCURRED DURING CO-DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING FOR STUDIES EVALUATING LENVIMA AS MONOTHERAPY, TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY CO, EISAI; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 20/04/2018 – Merck & Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,277 shares to 38,797 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares to 83,901 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 23,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.