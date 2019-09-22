Mastercard (MA) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Position; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.62 Million as Market Value Rose

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34 million, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 4.16 million shares traded or 69.45% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 242.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 31,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 45,124 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.94M, up from 13,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

