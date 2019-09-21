Mastercard (MA) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Meritor (MTOR) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $677,904 as Share Value Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 67.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 28,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 13,550 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $329,000, down from 41,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 1.20 million shares traded or 54.96% up from the average. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – AFH Financial Group Plc ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF MERITOR LIMITED; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18M shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 15,890 shares worth $4.32M. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The 4 Powerful Tailwinds Driving This Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Vast Opportunities Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc reported 2,426 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,206 shares. Cannell Peter B Company accumulated 4,025 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 61,350 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.11 million shares. Crow Point Prtn Llc holds 4.04% or 95,000 shares. Patten Inc holds 0.26% or 2,393 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 1.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 111,069 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Thornburg Inv Incorporated accumulated 230,157 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc holds 140,223 shares. Hartford Finance Management reported 2,273 shares. Hills National Bank And Tru Com holds 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4,043 shares. Conestoga Capital Lc holds 1,760 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 217,800 shares to 301,238 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 9,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MTOR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 77.09 million shares or 0.63% more from 76.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation reported 315,340 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Tudor Et Al holds 25,991 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Citadel Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 79,173 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 41 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% stake. Indexiq Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 62,344 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.08% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Legal General Gp Pcl accumulated 59,618 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 4,739 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 544 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Corp stated it has 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 67,274 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meritor expands defense portfolio after acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Meritor, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MTOR) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Be Disappointed With Their 68% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $54.93M for 6.85 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.