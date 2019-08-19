Mastercard (MA) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Rose; Perkins Capital Management Maintains Stake in At&T (T)

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 9.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 28,954 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 24,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $277.9. About 958,614 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) And Wondering If The 15% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shake Shack Has Run Up Too Much – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 82,318 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Maple Cap Mngmt owns 32,571 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport reported 27 shares stake. Acg Wealth reported 60,073 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.62% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capstone Advsr accumulated 8,505 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Duff Phelps Inv has 1.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.21 million shares. Moreover, Rbo & Company Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,915 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 1.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 215,676 shares. Farmers Bancorp invested in 2.55% or 149,296 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.62% or 65,326 shares in its portfolio. Markston International Ltd Liability Co reported 468,776 shares. Spinnaker reported 92,360 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.57% or 587,118 shares. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,900 shares to 20,710 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,449 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 48,750 shares to 87,428 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,627 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Top Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.