Mastercard (MA) Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; Facebook Class A (FB) Share Price Rose While Adams Express Company Has Lowered Position by $9.06 Million

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 37.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, down from 145,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Haaretz.com: BREAKING: Zuckerberg set for Congressional grilling as lawmakers investigate privacy breaches and whether or not; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out Plan to Battle Fake Ads With More Disclosure; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO – AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO USE OF PERSONAL DATA, ANALYTICS BY POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS & OTHERS, ICO IS INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANISATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s- FT; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – Facebook must give judge documents for U.S. tax probe of Irish unit; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says If Facebook User Deletes Account, Data Is Deleted (Video); 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SAYS ‘A FEW’ ADVERTISERS PAUSED SPENDING – BLOOMBERG; 23/05/2018 – Facebook Loses EU Friends as Bloc’s Lawmakers Weigh Break Up; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 31,534 shares. Pacific Mgmt holds 0.93% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 17,825 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 7,347 shares. 43,790 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiger Management Lc reported 0.71% stake. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 22,090 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). United Kingdom-based Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bamco New York holds 0.12% or 119,626 shares. 159,802 are held by Bb&T Secs Lc. Suntrust Banks reported 99,991 shares stake. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company Il reported 1,341 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,984 shares to 413,726 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 219,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 295,383 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management L P, New York-based fund reported 512,467 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 31,062 are owned by Fort Point Llc. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Company Oh invested in 4,828 shares. 3,715 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B & Com Incorporated. Coastline invested in 0.51% or 20,665 shares. 10,050 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com. Monetary Mgmt Gp owns 1.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,830 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 166,541 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Limited Liability Company has 27,129 shares. Cambridge Advsrs reported 5,930 shares. 4,595 are held by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.06% or 26,973 shares in its portfolio.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23,100 shares to 261,800 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).