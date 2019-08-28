Mastercard (MA) Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased by $4.36 Million Its Holding

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 85.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 88,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 15,356 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, down from 104,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $276.64. About 1.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trb Advsr LP owns 195,000 shares for 13.74% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Lc owns 222,177 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cryder Cap Prns Llp has 9.85% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 272,088 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 262,331 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Girard Prns Ltd invested in 13,474 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,604 shares. 27,000 are owned by Bright Rock Management Limited Liability Co. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 350,000 are owned by Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First owns 5,876 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sageworth Tru has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adirondack Trust has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Swiss Natl Bank reported 3.26M shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,918 shares to 179,470 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

