Mastercard (MA) Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Hourglass Capital Boosted Position

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 3,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 45,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 42,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,802 shares to 99,457 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 322 shares to 4,224 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,345 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

