Mastercard (MA) Holder Pitcairn Company Has Cut Position; Kirkland’s (KIRK) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $574,525 as Share Value Declined

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 1,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 12,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 82,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 990,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirkland’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 915,214 shares traded or 70.23% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND SAYS MICHAEL MADDEN HAS RESIGNED AS CEO; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S 4Q EPS 79C, EST. 82C; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4th-Quarter Same-Store Sales Rose 2%; 16/04/2018 – West Kirkland Exploration Program Underway at Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 26/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kirkland announces grant for Chester Security Initiative; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – ON A 13-WEEK COMPARISON, QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2.0% AGAINST A DECLINE OF 4.6% IN PRIOR YEAR; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – MICHAEL B. CAIRNES, EVP AND COO, WILL SERVE AS ACTING CEO

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $340,218 activity. 42,918 Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares with value of $101,218 were bought by Woodward Steven C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has 436 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 27,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 34,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) or 44,988 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Signia Capital Limited Liability Company reported 5.27% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Ellington Mgmt Group Llc invested in 0.03% or 20,700 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 477,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 5,006 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 84,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 6,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 25,854 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 83,212 shares in its portfolio.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,500 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,200 shares, and cut its stake in Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,295 shares to 21,511 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 103,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru holds 28,983 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Company holds 5.89% or 118,725 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,914 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP reported 120 shares stake. Avenir Corporation accumulated 22,689 shares. 28,954 are held by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Amica Mutual Insurance Company stated it has 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Moore holds 1,682 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 61 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oak Assoc Oh invested in 0.06% or 4,139 shares. Ems LP stated it has 6.45% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Exane Derivatives holds 1,726 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.5% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,605 shares. Preferred Ltd Liability owns 323 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc stated it has 14,474 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.