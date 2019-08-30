Mastercard (MA) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lifted by $6.21 Million Its Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 147,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 4.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.87 million, up from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 6.81 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $280.46. About 944,869 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc reported 3,225 shares stake. Highland Lc has invested 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Great Lakes Advsrs Llc reported 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mathes Inc holds 15,078 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,441 shares. The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Holdg has invested 2.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability has 435,747 shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peddock Advisors Limited Company reported 1.29% stake. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 155,650 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.45M shares. Temasek (Private) stated it has 2.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Logan Capital Management Incorporated reported 180,449 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 9.23M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. 48,302 are held by Broderick Brian C.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,370 shares to 9,495 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co. by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,009 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 400,000 shares to 5.70 million shares, valued at $26.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Business Serv Inc stated it has 8,146 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 84.01M shares. Charter Trust accumulated 255,105 shares. Sigma Counselors stated it has 16,678 shares. Bath Savings owns 16,653 shares. Moreover, Ar Asset Mngmt has 1.98% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 0.3% or 173,056 shares. Founders Fincl Secs Lc owns 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,384 shares. 155,142 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Sei Invests Com stated it has 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Windward Cap Mngmt Com Ca reported 574,864 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 0.67% or 34.28 million shares. 17,280 were reported by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. 19.45 million were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs Gp.