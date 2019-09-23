Mastercard (MA) Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,160 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, down from 23,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58 million shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.44M shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider Caterpillar Stock Now? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Caterpillar Stock Flashing 2 Warning Signs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Lc stated it has 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,191 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). St Germain D J Company holds 0.05% or 3,280 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.9% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hutchinson Management Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,570 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 104,106 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Birinyi Associate Inc owns 0.74% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 12,906 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 832 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability holds 0.54% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 6,188 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Town And Country Bankshares And Dba First Bankers owns 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,626 shares. Guardian Mngmt reported 10,574 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs Inc reported 0.01% stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 7.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10,364 are held by Fulton Commercial Bank Na. Moreover, Miles has 0.39% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,828 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 4,572 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited owns 421 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Company L L C reported 720,474 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Northstar Ltd Liability invested in 4,910 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Golub Group Ltd, California-based fund reported 87,441 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 3.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 793 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 2,289 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,186 shares. Wisconsin Ltd reported 3.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.15% or 150,000 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,150 shares to 35,445 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Citi Boosts Mastercard, Square Price Targets – Schaeffers Research” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.