Mastercard (MA) Holder Oz Management LP Cut Stake by $57.96 Million as Stock Price Rose; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shareholder Broadwood Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $2.90 Million

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 219,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.46M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $275.1. About 2.67M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50M, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 222,528 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc (Put) by 1.07 million shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 174,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Unisys Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.05 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The 4 Powerful Tailwinds Driving This Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,791 were accumulated by Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited stated it has 2.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 2.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Haverford Trust has invested 3.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 41,557 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group invested in 1,050 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 12,000 shares. 14,791 were reported by Conning. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 239,539 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Roosevelt Group holds 64,789 shares. California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 1.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 720,474 are held by Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C. Paradigm Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “STAAR Surgical Expects Fourth Quarter ICL Sales to Rise 42%; China Units Nearly Double, U.S. Market Returns to Growth – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs STAAR Surgical’s IDE for Collamer lens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of STAAR Surgical Company – STAA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “STAAR Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter Results on February 21, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.