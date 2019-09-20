Mastercard (MA) Holder Overbrook Management Has Boosted Holding by $314,688; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Clearbridge Investments Has Lowered Position by $48.56 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 357,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 132 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18,000, down from 357,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 379,964 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 1,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 21,790 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 20,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $272.54. About 3.50 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,654 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $52.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 37,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,480 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Edge Cap Limited Com accumulated 0% or 6,503 shares. 38,227 were reported by Ancora Advsr Lc. Braun Stacey Associate holds 102,563 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ycg Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7.46% or 178,698 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 150,410 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,120 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 22,075 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 4,021 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 4,583 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested in 0.02% or 2,289 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital holds 2,300 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. The West Virginia-based City Hldg Com has invested 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Bell Bancorp has 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 8,104 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 197,437 shares to 16.48M shares, valued at $204.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.44 million for 6.14 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.