Mastercard (MA) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Holding by $352,500; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Aecom (ACM) Holding as Share Price Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.81M, down from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $11.03 during the last trading session, reaching $272.33. About 7.86M shares traded or 135.43% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $119.28 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 13,300 shares to 39,700 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 31,100 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 33.70 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.