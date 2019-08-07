Mastercard (MA) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Position by $352,500; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Whitnell & Co Has Increased Position

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.81M, down from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $268.79. About 3.36 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,046 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 20,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 8.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton State Bank Na has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Academy Capital Mgmt Tx owns 174,040 shares or 9.5% of their US portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor owns 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,775 shares. Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Limited has 0.51% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 380 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability holds 89,367 shares. Wolverine Asset Management reported 33,959 shares stake. Legal And General Gp Public reported 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.11% stake. Rdl Fincl reported 2.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation holds 26,463 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Shine Invest Advisory Services Incorporated has 1,319 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.95% stake.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68,500 shares to 205,500 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $32.58 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Advsr Ltd reported 14,429 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares. Fiduciary Wi has 3.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11.28 million shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.69 million shares. Middleton & Inc Ma invested in 0.37% or 52,968 shares. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 1.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Value Advisers Ltd Liability invested 9.81% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,378 shares stake. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.07% or 19,049 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 1,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.02% or 4,984 shares. Staley Capital Advisers owns 712,607 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.69% or 580,512 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Llc stated it has 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bragg reported 42,070 shares.