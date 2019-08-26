Mastercard (MA) Holder Omers Administration Has Lifted Its Position; Novare Capital Management Cut Its Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Position by $786,227 as Stock Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 32,222 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 36,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $228.08. About 149,448 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 28,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $273.72. About 451,825 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital reported 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,142 were accumulated by M Secs. Synovus accumulated 57,832 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Lc, New York-based fund reported 11,809 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank reported 340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 9,086 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Llc owns 2,133 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 1,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mar Vista Investment Limited Liability has invested 6.71% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Chicago Equity Limited Com reported 1,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 1,017 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 3,162 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.58% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 95,473 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Camping World Breaks Down After Q2 Earnings Miss: Wall Street Reacts – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,140 shares to 167,384 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 737,125 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $190.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il holds 1.14 million shares. 9,655 are held by Duff Phelps Inv Management Co. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 14,657 shares stake. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La has 8,025 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Gladius LP holds 11,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Company owns 62,002 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mckinley Management Limited Company Delaware has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 24,443 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Inc has invested 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,000 were reported by Pictet Bank And Ltd. Maplelane Cap reported 29,250 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 378,050 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,658 shares. Geller Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10,141 are owned by Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company.