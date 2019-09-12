Mastercard (MA) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $384,384; Glaxis Capital Management Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 110,834 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.32 million, up from 109,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $277.24. About 1.86M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $29.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1852.65. About 1.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.85% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 74,010 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,753 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 1,027 were accumulated by Plancorp Lc. Westwood Mngmt Il accumulated 330,696 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rothschild Il holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,335 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Com holds 67,500 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh reported 8,281 shares stake. Swedbank accumulated 1.45M shares. 670 were reported by Hillsdale Management. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 532,974 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 4.51 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 460,555 shares. Nomura Inc holds 64,219 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R (NYSE:HDB) by 8,000 shares to 105,350 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,387 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).