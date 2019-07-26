Mastercard (MA) Holder Matthew 25 Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ameritas Investment Partners Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Boosted by $332,800

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,527 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 10,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 3.79 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.35. About 2.28 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares to 105,577 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,429 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Six Busy Months in Digital Asset Regulation – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A-dec Selects eGain for AI-Powered Customer Support – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “South American bloc eyes fast-track for EU trade deal – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify Stock: Headed to $350? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN had sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. Lisowski Sheryl Ann had sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tru Of Virginia Va reported 114,868 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,785 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc accumulated 285,341 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 1832 Asset LP reported 91 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.06% or 98,305 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 0% or 1,656 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Iberiabank holds 0.03% or 3,884 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). D E Shaw Inc reported 0.02% stake. Everence Cap Mgmt reported 8,032 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communication stated it has 114,197 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Covington Mngmt reported 0.19% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability reported 12,089 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 15,439 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,745 shares. 44,509 were accumulated by Penobscot. Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4.93 million shares. 7,481 were accumulated by Centurylink Investment Mgmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 464,712 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates accumulated 29,116 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 3,225 shares. Ems Limited Partnership reported 364,580 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated reported 43,586 shares. Jensen Invest Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 942,634 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boys Arnold accumulated 0.18% or 5,074 shares. Smith Moore And has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $13.25 million activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp by 7,883 shares to 57,559 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc..

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.