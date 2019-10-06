Mastercard (MA) Holder Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed Holding by $398,640; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tiger Eye Capital Trimmed Its Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,689 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 20,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.69 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 7,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 146,099 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.36 million, down from 153,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 6.12 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $141.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 7,658 shares to 34,991 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 184,300 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wafra invested 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davis Prns Ltd Com has invested 3.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sageworth Trust holds 250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbr Ltd holds 1,246 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,195 shares. Advisor Prns invested in 0.8% or 24,767 shares. Vgi Ptnrs Limited reported 13.01% stake. Coho Prns owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,400 shares. First Natl Tru owns 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,995 shares. Moreover, Advsr Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 290 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs holds 0.12% or 2,855 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Everence Cap Management reported 23,706 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 9,106 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 345,625 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. 5.56M are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Wendell David Assocs invested in 14,429 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn stated it has 2.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 15,433 are held by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Paradigm Lc holds 1.76% or 27,587 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Com holds 0.84% or 11,595 shares. One Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,131 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.49% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Ptnrs holds 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3,602 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited invested in 1,347 shares. 7,649 are held by Ent Finance Corp.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15B for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.