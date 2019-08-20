Mastercard (MA) Holder Marshall & Sullivan Decreased Position by $373,415 as Stock Price Rose; As Kimco Rlty Com (KIM) Market Value Rose, Eii Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $414,126

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp Com (KIM) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 23,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 63,432 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 86,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 847,523 shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.29. About 820,338 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,481 shares to 47,996 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset LP holds 0.02% or 895 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.06% or 1,574 shares. 7,571 are held by Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Llc. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 14,474 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 0.98% or 49,058 shares. Harris Limited Partnership stated it has 2.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.34% stake. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.63% or 287,205 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel has 155,650 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. 197,512 were accumulated by Ami Asset. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has 0.6% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natixis, France-based fund reported 74,974 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mgmt Pro, Texas-based fund reported 100 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 110,370 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 898 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.07% or 48,321 shares in its portfolio. 10,180 were reported by Carnegie Asset Management Lc. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Affinity Invest Advsrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 11,470 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.98M shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 16,130 shares. Private Management Group stated it has 2.46 million shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 119,252 shares. Schulhoff And Co reported 75,553 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0.03% or 53,757 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.17% or 469,085 shares. Asset Management One Company Ltd has 0.1% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 1.04 million shares.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $152.00 million for 12.97 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.