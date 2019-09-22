Mastercard (MA) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $940,896; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 3,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 39,997 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 43,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 30,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gm Advisory reported 2,493 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Strategic Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 7,996 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0.07% or 1,200 shares. Barnett has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wexford Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 985 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Management Inc has invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eastern Bancorp stated it has 13,659 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 570,158 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp owns 96,500 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Tompkins holds 0.67% or 12,580 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 30,842 shares. 67,500 are held by Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company. Harvey Invest Ltd reported 36,985 shares stake. 822 were reported by Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. 15,890 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $4.32M.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,445 shares to 33,925 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A O Smith (NYSE:AOS) by 70,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,267 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 18,530 shares to 21,855 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 377,542 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Illinois-based Dsc Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lbmc Advisors Lc owns 3,685 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 254,099 shares. Apriem Advsr has invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mckinley Cap Ltd Com Delaware reported 275,636 shares stake. Windward Capital Ca stated it has 99,590 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sprucegrove Management Ltd holds 113,800 shares. Moreover, Professional Advisory Services has 3.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP owns 53,511 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 109,247 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors invested in 0.14% or 8,303 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.77% stake. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel stated it has 181,596 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings.