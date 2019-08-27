Mastercard (MA) Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Holding In Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (GT) Was Has Lifted

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (GT) by 68.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 93,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 230,850 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 137,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 2.98M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 18,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 67,780 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96 million, down from 86,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $276.64. About 1.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 65,997 shares to 137,212 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 370,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 43,246 shares. Boston And Mngmt holds 2.7% or 27,537 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.87% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 965,108 shares. Boston Partners holds 1,674 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech reported 0.27% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 257,537 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.32M shares. Loomis Sayles & Comm LP owns 22,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Btim accumulated 0.02% or 6,551 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,655 are held by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd. Wms Lc has 13,419 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn owns 40 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,471 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 184,183 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 49,700 shares to 186,200 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 21,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,662 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Ltd (NYSE:PNR).

