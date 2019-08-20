Mastercard (MA) Holder King Wealth Management Group Raised Holding by $702,885 as Stock Price Rose; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 981.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 107,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 118,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.43 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $300.12. About 5.81M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 13,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $277.73. About 1.56M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares Tru owns 552 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation holds 102,223 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Swedbank invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ajo LP stated it has 271,807 shares. Grand Jean Capital stated it has 1,190 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset invested in 105,500 shares. Notis holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 38,339 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt stated it has 45,344 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancorp has 0.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 65,555 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc accumulated 0.18% or 5,074 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 75,810 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Raub Brock Management Limited Partnership reported 92,543 shares stake. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares to 1,578 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) by 1,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,683 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 190,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Telecom Carriers Deploy Divergent Local TV Service Strategies – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Bad Time For Price Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.