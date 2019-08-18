Mastercard (MA) Holder King Wealth Management Group Has Upped Position; American Assets Investment Management Has Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $540,000 as Stock Rose

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 217,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 13,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares to 1,578 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,584 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Limited Liability Co has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Girard Partners Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,474 shares. 7,015 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Coldstream Capital Management owns 2,808 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Delaware owns 11,100 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Seabridge Lc reported 5,098 shares. Stock Yards National Bank And Tru reported 862 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt owns 7,347 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 3,119 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Limited holds 2.13% or 27,000 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 278 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 3.04 million shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,175 shares. Wespac Advsr stated it has 1,914 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,124 are held by Perkins Coie Tru. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.35% or 295,000 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 0.03% stake. Towercrest Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,132 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 190 shares. Narwhal Cap Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cap Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkwood Ltd Liability Company has 200,529 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 322,312 shares or 6.05% of its portfolio. Amer Int Gp accumulated 3.06M shares or 0.32% of the stock. The Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Lc has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meridian invested in 91,997 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 6.77M shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 10,926 shares.

