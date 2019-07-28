Mastercard (MA) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Upped Its Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 13,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,429 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, up from 98,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Investment Mngmt invested in 2.64% or 942,634 shares. Partnervest Advisory Lc accumulated 3,225 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca has 2.96% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). L And S Inc stated it has 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. Clal Insurance Enter Holdings Limited has 279,006 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has 58,445 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Llc owns 630 shares. 35,549 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Stonebridge Advisors Llc invested in 2,460 shares. Moreover, Peoples has 2.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Advisors Ltd has invested 1.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rdl invested in 2.05% or 12,675 shares. Montag A Associates holds 0.69% or 31,470 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 1.14% or 12,725 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 68,598 shares to 271,989 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 83,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,151 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,925 shares. Ins Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 57,315 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 5,971 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% or 527 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Courage Miller Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0.22% or 63,309 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Limited Com owns 9,086 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 65,497 shares. Harvey Invest Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 700 shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co owns 4,077 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,317 shares. Putnam Invests Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 734,099 shares. Private Asset Mgmt owns 2,199 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 2,632 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.