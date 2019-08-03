Mastercard (MA) Holder Howard Hughes Medical Institute Decreased Holding by $4.70 Million as Market Value Rose; As Hess Com (HES) Share Price Rose, Whittier Trust Co Has Increased Its Stake by $641,460

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 10,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 209,439 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, up from 198,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 2.91M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Short Term Treas (VGSH) by 12,708 shares to 14,782 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) by 48,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,865 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 9 sales for $11.56 million activity. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. The insider MCMANUS DAVID bought $25,079. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Goodell Timothy B. sold $296,156. 17,843 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $964,278 were sold by Lynch Richard D.. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079. The insider HESS JOHN B sold 167,834 shares worth $8.87M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 458,284 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Putnam Invests Lc accumulated 60,607 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 373,461 shares. Mackay Shields, New York-based fund reported 407,044 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,041 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 10,065 shares. Ent Fincl reported 227 shares. Whittier Company, a California-based fund reported 209,439 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0.17% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Moreover, Dsam Prns (London) Ltd has 0.7% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 80,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 2,810 shares in its portfolio. 79,100 are owned by Ci Invs. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. $2.20 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation.

