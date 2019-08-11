Mastercard (MA) Holder Highstreet Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Stonebridge Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $638,226 as Stock Price Declined

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 12,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 195,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, down from 207,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 2,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 13,764 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 16,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset owns 379,267 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Assetmark Incorporated invested in 39,520 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,881 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 5,613 are owned by First Western Capital Mngmt. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Vernon Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 10,762 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Argyle Capital holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 82,800 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wills Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 16,840 shares stake. Amer Research And Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Indiana Investment Mngmt holds 15,436 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs reported 35.07M shares. Dt Prns Llc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,807 shares to 5,147 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc accumulated 149,480 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,000 shares. The Texas-based Sunbelt Securities Incorporated has invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cadence Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,560 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 493,990 shares stake. Cumberland invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 68,484 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Limited Liability. Parkside Bancshares And Tru reported 552 shares. Alleghany Corp De owns 185,000 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Mig Cap reported 202,975 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap has 2.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,200 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 12,725 shares. Tru Inv Advsr, Indiana-based fund reported 4,545 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

