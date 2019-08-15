Mastercard (MA) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Increased Stake in The Travelers Cos (TRV) by $497,584

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 733.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 3,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 539,970 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1499.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 9,444 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 10,074 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 billion, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $271.96. About 1.99 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “3 Dow Stocks Not to Overlook Tuesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infra Ptnrs (NYSE:BIP) by 23,668 shares to 32,850 shares, valued at $1.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,691 shares, and cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland has 0.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,025 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.09% or 58,445 shares. Swedbank owns 1.50 million shares. Amer Century owns 1.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.28M shares. Chase Counsel has invested 3.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hl Serv Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 36,546 are owned by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. New York-based Fagan Associate has invested 3.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trb Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 195,000 shares or 13.74% of the stock. Coastline Tru accumulated 0.57% or 16,320 shares. Epoch Invest Prns reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,173 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Country Natl Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 70 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 2.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.