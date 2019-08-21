Mastercard (MA) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Highland Capital Management LP Has Upped Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake by $1.41 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.78. About 136,653 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 186,056 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.81M, down from 190,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $280.69. About 681,821 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares to 40,511 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $4.22 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).