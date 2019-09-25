Mastercard (MA) Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Increased Stake; Iron Mountain (IRM) Holder Fernwood Investment Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 86.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $271.12. About 4.09 million shares traded or 19.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 2.75M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 118,733 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 9.53M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 1,229 shares. Mcmillion Management Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 25,877 shares. Atria Invs Limited Company holds 22,029 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Texas-based Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 13,360 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natl Asset Management holds 0.03% or 7,599 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.13% or 156,508 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors accumulated 3 shares. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145 shares. Whittier invested in 0% or 428 shares. Stifel owns 1.96M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 3.53M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22 million and $182.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Etf (MGK) by 2,362 shares to 21,550 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.53 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.