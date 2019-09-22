Mastercard (MA) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Value Declined, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Increased Position by $324,000

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 34,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 186,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.21M, down from 220,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $651,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 876,945 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 10,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 105,080 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $48.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 56,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.