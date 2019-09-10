Mastercard (MA) Holder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Position by $2.45 Million as Valuation Rose; Dish Network (DISH) Holding Upped by Dodge & Cox

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 10,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 28,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 38,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $283.36. About 4.61M shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 9.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 28.37M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898.99M, up from 18.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 2.10M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc owns 1,660 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 1,748 shares stake. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested in 324,700 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 791,446 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 5,990 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Lc holds 3,720 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pecaut And has invested 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Primecap Management Ca invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virtu Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,347 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 1.11% or 735,878 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America accumulated 0.08% or 2,603 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh stated it has 10,765 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech has 1.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 860,609 shares. Junto Mngmt LP owns 143,165 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 209,201 shares or 1.72% of the stock.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 35.07 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.67M worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Monday, July 29. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,056 shares to 76,394 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 896,754 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 3,750 shares. Sun Life Incorporated reported 389 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 9.80M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 1.83M shares. 106,001 are held by Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 41,919 are owned by Utah Retirement. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.05% or 19,396 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). C M Bidwell And Assoc accumulated 12,170 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 19,150 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company stated it has 156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hartford Co accumulated 0.02% or 24,596 shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 454,023 shares to 36.34 million shares, valued at $3.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 360,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72M on Monday, August 5. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.