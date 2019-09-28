Mastercard (MA) Holder Diversified Trust Co Lowered Holding by $857,472; As Crane Co (CR) Stock Price Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Boosted Position by $16.10 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 193,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 611,218 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.00 million, up from 417,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.29. About 229,727 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 3,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 13,568 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 16,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 13,000 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Com invested in 0% or 4,048 shares. Barclays Pcl has 40,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 3,673 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 82,869 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 12,389 are held by Pnc Financial Services Gru. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.14% or 199,279 shares in its portfolio. 2,951 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Hm Payson & has 141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 126,932 shares. Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,315 shares. Ellington Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 2,600 shares stake. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 25,475 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 58,118 shares to 298,837 shares, valued at $38.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 420,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 15,843 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Caxton reported 892 shares. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 2.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 34,771 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 3,829 shares. 1.31M were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) invested in 1.83% or 24,349 shares. 84,094 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Company. Seven Post Invest Office LP holds 1,165 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 13,527 shares. 780 are owned by First Interstate Savings Bank. 688,262 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dsam Ptnrs (London) has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 393 were reported by Central State Bank And Tru Co. Regentatlantic Limited Com has 9,826 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,417 shares to 25,683 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadian.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.