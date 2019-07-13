Mastercard (MA) Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Beddow Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40 million shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,344 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 42,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18,300 shares to 124,549 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,838 shares, and cut its stake in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (NYSE:MSB).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

