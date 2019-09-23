Mastercard (MA) Holder Covington Capital Management Decreased Position as Stock Rose; Usca Ria Stake In Exelon (EXC) Was Has Raised

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 44,469 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.21 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees New Tax Policy to Save Customers $500 Million; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 29,320 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76 million, down from 30,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $272.25. About 911,649 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Fincl Bank N A has 1,624 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Corp In stated it has 500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication accumulated 0.01% or 2,466 shares. Opus reported 0.51% stake. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 45,724 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.23% or 72,715 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management LP has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc accumulated 4.06M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com invested in 27,074 shares or 0.12% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Davenport & Com Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Korea Invest Corp accumulated 1.60 million shares. Bartlett Llc holds 0% or 382 shares in its portfolio. Inv Advisors Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Finance Ltd owns 951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 659,061 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Management Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,930 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 226,710 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Bluemar Ltd invested 2.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beaumont Prns Limited owns 7,562 shares. 10 reported 1,233 shares stake. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Motley Fool Wealth reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 5,312 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Lc has 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northeast Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.51% or 24,075 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 30,963 are held by Hendershot. Mig Limited Liability Company reported 7.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,231 shares to 97,476 shares, valued at $23.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.