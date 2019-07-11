Mastercard (MA) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Raised Stake; As Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, Fayerweather Charles Has Increased by $391,380 Its Stake

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $277.92. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $144.07. About 7.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advisors Lc invested in 0.09% or 2,317 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 162,926 shares. Moreover, Independent Invsts has 2.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Windsor Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,130 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Missouri-based Parkside Bankshares Trust has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3.24 million shares. Holderness Invs Com has 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Contour Asset Ltd Liability has 509,156 shares. America First Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bragg Fincl Advisors owns 85,078 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Com reported 592,694 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 31,000 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Lp reported 3,500 shares stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability holds 13,567 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 355 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited accumulated 205,336 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd has 0.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 170,080 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 137,265 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 12,720 are owned by Moreno Evelyn V. Huntington Bancshares owns 0.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 65,555 shares. Akre Capital Management Limited Co owns 5.33M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.14% or 4,600 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 1.56% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 3.44% or 1.47M shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

